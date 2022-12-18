 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kristopeit: Budget surplus

It has been reported recently that Wisconsin has a $6.6 billion budget surplus in the current biennium.

Now, both political parties are trying to decide what to do with all this extra money.

The Republicans want to eliminate the personal property tax that is paid by businesses on the furnishings and equipment they own. And the Democrats want to spend it on education.

I have a better idea.

Why not return it to the taxpayers it was stolen from? After all, this is not money they found on a street corner nor did they win it in the lottery.

They taxed Wisconsin citizens too much. Let’s give it back to them. They know best how to spend their own money!

David Kristopeit, Racine

