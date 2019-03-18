"Turnabout is fair play." That old adage is proving itself again. The current rancorous debate over Sanctuary Cities is emblematic of the quandary. Do we get to pick and choose which laws we decide to obey or disobey? There are federal laws regarding immigration that many liberal cities, and even states, choose to ignore. Likewise, with numerous states passing laws legalizing marijuana, even though federally it is an illegal substance. Democrats, liberals, progressives or socialists, whatever label they call themselves these days, feel that such laws are unjust, and therefore are not to be obeyed.
Alas, an issue they strongly support,increased laws relates to gun ownership, is threatened by similar boycotts. Unlike illegal entry into the country, which has no constitutional support or basis, the right to keep and bear arms is expressly stated in that Constitution. Well now, there is a "Second Amendment sanctuary" movement alive in over 100 counties in several states, per an article in the Wall Street Journal. Law enforcement agencies and county leaders, in New Mexico and Illinois, say they won't enforce new legislation they believe infringes on the right to keep and bear arms.
So are we a nation of laws, and the rule of law, or a nation of suggestions? Another adage comes to mind — "What goes around comes around."
Rick Kristopeit
Racine
