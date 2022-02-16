 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kristopeit: Accusations, innuendos

T.J., a frequent contributor to this column, recently had another typically bombastic tirade against all things conservative.

I can't address all of his wandering accusations and innuendos. But on one subject I'd like to comment. He attacks state Republicans for gerrymandering. He may have a point. But this is an age old tactic utilized by both parties. It is the spoils of winning state elections. "Democrats saw it that way for decades. In the 80's and 90's they controlled nearly twice as many state legislatures as Republicans, and gerrymandered like bandits."(Kimberly Strassel, WSJ.) Strassell points out that Obama's unpopularity caused huge down ballot losses for Democrats. Republicans got control of many state legislatures and thus had the power of drawing the maps in their favor, (as Democrats previously had done), in the 2010 cycle.

Enter former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder. To combat newly won Republican gains, he went to the courts, challenging their maps. But he never once challenged map drawing in states that favored Democrats. Hence the current Democratic gerrymandering on behalf of Jerry Nadler in New York. And similar efforts in Illinois, Oregon, California and New Jersey.

If T.J. and other local Democrats would stand up and decry gerrymandering anytime, anywhere, one might actually see some honesty. But it has been said that, were it not for double standards, they would have no standards at all. Other idioms come to mind — "Look who's calling the kettle black" and "people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones." You get the picture.

Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant

