Regarding the climate debate, perhaps some definitions are in order. My belief is that science is the study of all things, in order to arrive at facts or truths.
"Accepted science," which is what climate alarmists quote to further their agenda, is theory and conjecture based on observations and beliefs, but not yet proven. It cannot be claimed to be "fact."
Facts are proven ideas, created by scientific study and exploration. They are actual reality, as distinguished from theory or speculation. But it was once "accepted science" that the sun revolved around the Earth and that the Earth was flat.
In 1974, the National Science Board announced, "During the last 20 to 30 years, world temperatures have fallen...judging from the past inter-glacial ages, the present time of high temperatures should be drawing to an end, leading into the next ice age." "Accepted science"...yeah right.
Interestingly, the same liberals who love science or "accept science," I should say, with regard to climate speculation, which is heavily based on computer modeling, disdain true science with regard to gender.
Biology is real science. According to biology, gender is based on the presence, or lack of, the Y chromosome. End of story. You may wish to be something else, but you are what you are.
In Britain, a student was suspended for three weeks for arguing to his teacher that there were only two genders. He must have studied his science books.
What do they say, "You can't have your cake and eat it too?"
Rick Kristopeit
Mount Pleasant
