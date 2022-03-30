 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kristopeit: 2020 election probe

In Friday's paper, Judge Rihn was referenced as being frustrated with Robin Vos not providing texts and emails regarding the 2020 election investigation.

As a Republican voter, I urge him to comply. If he has something to hide, shame on him. If his reasons are legitimate, let the public decide. Sunlight and transparency are great disinfectants.

This position needs to be nonpartisan and needs to apply to anyone withholding information.

The left wants Trump's tax returns. I'm fine with that. Here's what I want. I want all the texts and emails and any form of correspondence leading up to, on the day of and any others that followed the Jan. 6 Capital riots, that Nancy Pelosi refuses to provide. I want all of the 30,000 (or was it 60?) emails that Hillary Clinton attempted to destroy, made public. I want a complete forensic audit of the Clinton foundation. I want the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop released. You know, the one that the media shamefully claimed to be Russian disinformation, but that even the vaunted liberal New York Times now admits was verified by the FBI? And how about Ashley Biden's diary? I don't advocate releasing information about when a person was a juvenile. But the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, and it is alarming. It reflects very disturbingly about the moral character of her father.

Paraphrasing Cat Stevens: If you want to be clear, be clear.

Rick Kristopeit, Racine

