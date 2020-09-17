Kristoffersen: Unlike August, Gaulke will be at front of COVID fight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today is Aug. 21 and over 1000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

With numbers still growing, the Trump campaign continues to visit this state publicly saying he is doing a great job, and he has threatened to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. How does that square with the truth? The Biden Harris team will protect the Affordable Care Act if elected, not dismantle it.

Over 2.4 million people in Wisconsin have pre-existing conditions, and they deserve not to have to worry about losing their healthcare in these difficult and scary times.

Katherine Gaulke, Democratic candidate for state Assembly in District 32 has challenged her opponent to a debate where healthcare would be a prime topic, but incumbent Tyler August has declined. Katherine has been a strong leader in the field of health care in southern Wisconsin. As a founder of Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Incorporated (WAFCC), Katherine is uniquely positioned to affect needed health care changes in Wisconsin.