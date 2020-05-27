Kristoffersen: Trump is ignoring the dead
0 comments

Kristoffersen: Trump is ignoring the dead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Our current president has kicked off his new campaign strategy today. Instead of leading us out of the current crisis, instead of protecting us, our president is pushing us Americans away from the horror and toward his new phrase “we gotta get back”.

President Trump has not once talked about any of the 70,000 plus dead Americans that were living three months ago, but now are deceased. Donald J. Trump is currently ignoring all of our dead Americans, and I wonder how he sleeps at night. He tracks his poll numbers rather than the COVID-19 numbers.

These dead Americans are on his watch, on his head and are his responsibility. What kind of “man” is he?

My God, we cannot wait for this November’s election.

President Donald J. Trump must resign his position due to his lack of understanding, his incompetence and his failure to protect and serve me, as well as all other American citizens.

Yes, a presidential resignation is appropriate and required at this time. We cannot afford his type of leadership or lack of.

If you are reading this President Trump, for once in your life, please think of someone else other than yourself. Think and feel for all of those 70,000 plus Americans whose families are grieving right now. Please think about the rest of us, do the right thing. Resign Mr. President.

Paul Kristoffersen, Fontana

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bencriscutto: Herd immunity

Think of the virus like a wildfire. It needs new fuel to feed on or it burns out. Firefighters will burn out the brush in front of a fire to p…

Letters

Draeger: We deserve proper care

If and when I get COVID-19, I want to be treated in a hospital that doesn't need to keep me on a cot in a hallway. I want to have access to a …

Letters

Johnson: Dr. Don diagnoses

"As your second-most votes leader, I'm out front with what you want to hear. Some say I'm responsible for this virus thing. Wrong! No one is l…

Letters

Wolter: Facts were overlooked

In the past several days many letters have been written to newspapers blaming Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and the Republican Party for this pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News