I listened to the televised Q & A exchange regarding the meeting and then absorbed the responses from various other politicians and political commentators. Wow. What a difference.
I listened to Paul Ryan, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi discuss the event. What an awakening! Many were rather pointed and critical of Donald Trump and his rhetoric on the world stage. They were not understanding the thought behind the president’s words, instead they were interpreting the discourse through their own biased thought processes.
I thought that, in the U.S., you were innocent until proven guilty. Putin is well aware of the 16 indictments, Stroct’s testimony and Conley problems. Trump was instructed by the liberals to meet with Putin privately. The big question raised is, don’t you trust your own gathered intel? My question is, don’t you trust our own elected president?
Now at least we are talking about world issues, instead of waiting for things (imagined or assumed) to simply play out. Rumors, intel, counterintelligence and so forth. The way our government is structured, politics is necessary to get anything done. Washington has been labelled, “The Swamp.” But it doesn’t have to be. I’m proud of our business-oriented president and his unorthodox approach.
Melvin Kraschnewski
Racine
Don’t you just have to laugh how the left wants to claim its all Trumps fault with the Russians? Well think about this. When did the so called Russians interfere with our election?....2016. Who was president then?.....Obama. Who was head of the CIA?.....John Brennan. Who was National Intelligence Director?.....Clapper(a definite oxymoron!). Who was head of the FBI? First Mueller, then Comey. So what it comes down too, if there was any interfering with the election Obama and his cabinet had to be some of the dumbest people on the globe not to notice!! So yes, it never happened with the Russians, or Yes, Obama and his cabinet are fools! You pick! And don’t you find hilarious that Mueller couldn’t see what was happening under his nose, is now the expert on the Russians. Talk about Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dumber!!!!!!
Mr. Kraschnewski,
Whoa, big fella, you state unequivocally that 'liberals instructed Trump to meet with Putin privately'. Where on earth did you arrive at that preposterous conclusion? Then you attempt to attach credibility to Trump that he doesn't possess. He insults our allies and sucks up to Putin. How do you reconcile that behavior?
The reason we don't believe Trump is that he lies so easily and frequently. It's the 'Chicken Little' thing.
