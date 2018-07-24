Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I listened to the televised Q & A exchange regarding the meeting and then absorbed the responses from various other politicians and political commentators. Wow. What a difference.

I listened to Paul Ryan, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi discuss the event. What an awakening! Many were rather pointed and critical of Donald Trump and his rhetoric on the world stage. They were not understanding the thought behind the president’s words, instead they were interpreting the discourse through their own biased thought processes.

I thought that, in the U.S., you were innocent until proven guilty. Putin is well aware of the 16 indictments, Stroct’s testimony and Conley problems. Trump was instructed by the liberals to meet with Putin privately. The big question raised is, don’t you trust your own gathered intel? My question is, don’t you trust our own elected president? 

Now at least we are talking about world issues, instead of waiting for things (imagined or assumed) to simply play out. Rumors, intel, counterintelligence and so forth. The way our government is structured, politics is necessary to get anything done. Washington has been labelled, “The Swamp.” But it doesn’t have to be. I’m proud of our business-oriented president and his unorthodox approach. 

Melvin Kraschnewski

Racine

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments