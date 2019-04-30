Try 3 months for $3

Democracy at work? Think! After more than two years of investigation, a thorough report concluded that there was no collusion by President Donald Trump with Russian in the 2016 election. And now, the president is being accused of obstruction of justice? By mature, well-educated, professionals, nonetheless. I find this troubling.

A US citizen of 91+ years,

Martin Kraschnewski

Racine

