Kramer: Where are our patriots?

A Patriot is one who selfishly gives of themself to serve and protect their community/country. Think of JFK's "My fellow Americans ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."

Think of the sacrifices of our greatest generation on Omaha Beach. Think of the frontline health professionals putting themselves and their families' lives at risk during these trying times. Now contrast with the dangerous, self-centered, egocentric "I have a right to infect my fellow citizens by not following social distancing rules" protesters who will only make it more difficult to reopen our economy. We all want to get back to work but we must all do our part. Yes, we all have the right to free speech, no, we do not have the right to yell fire in a crowded theater. Being a citizen means being responsible.

We need to follow the science and listen to the public health professionals, not cynical, disingenuous politicians who during a pandemic are fermenting protests, threatening lawsuits and who are refusing to enforce lifesaving Safer At Home rules.