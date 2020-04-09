Kramer: Blood on their hands
Kramer: Blood on their hands

How many of us will die because lawmakers ignoring science are encouraging constituents to defy Safer At Home by attending religious services during a pandemic? How many of us will die because our Legislature refuses to meet to address any of the urgent COVID-19 related needs, including emergency funding and mail, in voting? How many of us will die because our Supreme Court has decided to play politics during the height of the worst pandemic since the Spanish Flu? To say this is cruel and unconscionable is an understatement. The people of Wisconsin deserve better. The people of Wisconsin deserve real democracy where their representatives are held accountable. This is what happens when gerrymandering and voter suppression are the tools used for retaining political power.

Craig Kramer, Waterford

