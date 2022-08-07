Kovara: Unappreciated safety workers

What has happened to us as a society when we stop appreciating the people who keep us safe?

As a community, we are down in our numbers of firefighters and police because we have an administration that does not support them. Now these very people are facing retirement dilemmas that our finance committee and common council (alderman’s) will make decisions that affect their insurance and retirement benefits to a point of possibly not having any. What is wrong with this picture?

We need to make sure they get the best to show them how we appreciate them. For that matter in the future who would want to even consider these careers the way they are being treated?

We cannot live comfortably without these dedicated firefighters and police

Claudia Kovara, Racine