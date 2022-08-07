 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kovara: Unappreciated safety workers

  • 0

What has happened to us as a society when we stop appreciating the people who keep us safe?

As a community, we are down in our numbers of firefighters and police because we have an administration that does not support them. Now these very people are facing retirement dilemmas that our finance committee and common council (alderman’s) will make decisions that affect their insurance and retirement benefits to a point of possibly not having any. What is wrong with this picture?

We need to make sure they get the best to show them how we appreciate them. For that matter in the future who would want to even consider these careers the way they are being treated?

We cannot live comfortably without these dedicated firefighters and police

Claudia Kovara, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

According to the article in the July 26 Wisconsin State Journal "Gableman faces new challenge," our state Legislature has spent almost $1 million on the fiasco known as Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election. And it’s not done. The meter is still running. Just think of how $1 million could improve our schools or our aging infrastructure.

State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disgraceful and corrupt. It didn’t used to be that way. Under the leadership of the late great Shirley Abrahamson, the court was respected as one of the best in the nation, and its opinions were used as a guide by other state supreme courts. It also was open and transparent in its operations, using its rule-making powers in open meetings.

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

I recently read about an Associated Press survey of state election officials on the reliability of using drop boxes in the 2020 election. According to the poll, drop boxes didn’t lead to any significant problems. There were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. Election officials collected the ballots and brought them to where they were counted in a safe and controlled environment.

Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Age, sex, race, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability -- this is the latest and most extensive list I have seen of characteristics which an employer may not discriminate against in hiring under state or federal laws.

Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

I always say that I am a proud Democrat, and a prouder American. My views are unequivocally left of center, and often far from center. It may surprise some people that I mourn the growing extirpation of principled conservatives in this country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News