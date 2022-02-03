 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kovara: Serve God first

  • 0

Bravo Scott Olsen! As I read people's opinions it grieves me how as a society we have lost touch with what our founding fathers established for our country: In God We Trust/One Nation under God.

Scott reminds us of the most important thing we need to do — serve God first which not just politicians but everyone. That means our decisions on who we vote for and our laws need to be about being righteous in everything we do. When we water down/rationalize our principles we lose our quality of life and overall love for one anther. Humanity seems to be taking the wrong direction when it comes to abortion, sex education, critical race theory, power, money, materialism, technology, etc. Even our churches don't lead us in our commitment to God on how we vote especially on candidates who support abortion.

Wake up people, God can only tolerate our indignities so long.

Claudia Kovara, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bercher: A cloth face mask?

Bercher: A cloth face mask?

I was appalled to see Cory Mason pictured in the Jan. 22 Journal Times wearing what appeared to be a cloth face mask. The CDC recommends weari…

Uhlenhake: Learning from history

Uhlenhake: Learning from history

Thank you for printing the article entitled, "Finding Closure: How will COVID-19 end?" It represented a carefully researched compilation of da…

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grand…

Wahlen: Improving ourselves

Wahlen: Improving ourselves

America faces real problems: Inflation has been crippling families, our governments’ debt has mortgaged our children’s future and our educatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News