Kovara: Serve God first

Scott reminds us of the most important thing we need to do — serve God first which not just politicians but everyone. That means our decisions on who we vote for and our laws need to be about being righteous in everything we do. When we water down/rationalize our principles we lose our quality of life and overall love for one anther. Humanity seems to be taking the wrong direction when it comes to abortion, sex education, critical race theory, power, money, materialism, technology, etc. Even our churches don't lead us in our commitment to God on how we vote especially on candidates who support abortion.