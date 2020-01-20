Kovara: Happenings going on
0 comments

Kovara: Happenings going on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I'd like to make our Racinians aware of two happenings going on in our city.

First our Governor Evers wants to make Racine a Sanctuary City. Second, Ascension has sold to Google the data of more 50 million Americans. The partnership, called Project Nightingale, came to light recently. The data is from patients from 21 states including WI without patient consent. Ascension in return gets access to any software or services Google develops. If any of these are concerns of yours please contact Bryan Steil, our congressman, at (262) 637-0510 Racine office.

Claudia Kovara, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bosanko: Joe Biden and his son

Given the quandary Joe Biden seems to be in, the Republicans continue to badger him as to what he knows about his son Hunter Biden's employmen…

Letters

Snyder: Thanks, Good Samaritan

On or about Dec. 11, I was a customer at Cost Cutters on Washington. When I went to pay my bill, I was told, much to my surprise, that it had …

Letters

Johnson: Confront the beast

We can have the rule of law, and no man above it or a dictator, a beast presiding over a jungle. Conservatives opt for the jungle, imagining t…

Letters

Jaeck: Where is the evidence?

Here’s my simple view cutting to the facts: for every crime there needs to be a victim. Who is it? Certainly seems to be the country of Ukrain…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News