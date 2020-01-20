Kovara: Happenings going on

First our Governor Evers wants to make Racine a Sanctuary City. Second, Ascension has sold to Google the data of more 50 million Americans. The partnership, called Project Nightingale, came to light recently. The data is from patients from 21 states including WI without patient consent. Ascension in return gets access to any software or services Google develops. If any of these are concerns of yours please contact Bryan Steil, our congressman, at (262) 637-0510 Racine office.