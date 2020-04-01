Kovara: Alarming technological advances

Did anyone take a good look at The Journal Times' exclusive inside edition: The digital user?
You have free articles remaining.
I found it depressing and alarming. When reading of potential/likely technological advances, it makes me feel we are approaching the control of people — just like China is doing. How do we maintain our freedom that our country was founded on in times ahead when you look at what is coming? Maybe the movie "the Hunger Games" isn't so far away for us. Plus maybe the coronavirus is the least of our problems in times ahead.
Claudia Kovara, Caledonia
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!