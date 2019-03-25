Brian Hagedorn is running for the State Supreme Court. It is a sad state of affairs when someone stands up for what he believes in is called a "hater." That's exactly what is happening to him.
Hagedorn is running against Lisa Neubauer, who has a full backing of Planned Parenthood.
Brian Hagedorn will put the rule of law first, and not politics. Please help keep our religious freedom and our freedom of speech free, and vote for Brian Hagedorn for the Supreme Court on April 2.
Barbara Kortendick
Sturtevant
Who’s religious freedom are you speaking of? That is a very thinly veiled message that if you are for persecuting gays and minorities Vote hammerhead. He has no business holding the office he has now! Absolutely no way
