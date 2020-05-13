Konopka: More deaths than population of Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Watching this morning's news. The total reported deaths from the pandemic this morning is 78,862. Racine's population reported online is 78,860.

Call your daughter, she won't answer. Your son? He's not working on his Boy Scout project. Run across the yard to borrow a cup a sugar? No one answers the door. Like Racine never existed, old timers, newborns, school kids, store clerks.

People from all walks of life. They ain't there anymore.

Take a step back, make it a tad more than 6 feet. Put your mask back on. Don't discard your gloves in the parking lot. Stay home more, go to the library, it's doing business now. Maybe your dog will enjoy his 13 daily walks.

Think of the enormity. A whole city's worth of people — all gone.

Steve Konopka, Racine

