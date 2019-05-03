It has been said that Racine’s North Beach is one of the best beaches in the State of Wisconsin. And now that we have this been selected as a Smart City, we should have great hope for what’s to come for Racine.
My concern is for one of the last developmental lakefront properties in Racine. This property is literally within site of the beach and the Downtown. This parcel is perched in a location prime for something great that would help entice visitors and tourists alike to this great city.
I have definitely been critical of the city's past blunders, and thought with the addition of some new administration the blunders would lessen. But I’m having trouble seeing how building apartments and parking ramps on prime property helps attract outsiders to visit our city.
Cliff Kogutkiewicz
Racine
