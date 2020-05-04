Koeppen: It's a 'Catch 22' situation

A long time ago I read a very popular book called "Catch 22," an incredible book about the futility of war. That book feels very relevant during these times. Today's Catch 22 is:
- If you are sick with the COVID-19 virus you need to wear a face mask so you don’t spread the disease.
- If you are not sick with the virus you should wear the face mask to possibly stop the spread of the virus because you may have the virus and not know you are infected.
- Even though you are supposed to wear the mask it may not protect others because the mask only works if you are sick.
- The face mask works best if you are sick.
- If you want to find out if you are sick, you need to get tested for the COVID-19 virus.
- Since there are not enough tests available you just can’t go get a test to find out if you have the virus.
- If you want to be tested for the infection you are required to call a doctor or hospital.
- But then, you can only get tested if you have virus symptoms and then the doctor or hospital gives you the OK to get tested.
- But, sometimes you can only get a test if you are sick enough to require hospitalization.
- Otherwise if you are not sick enough you will have to stay at home and quarantine for 14 days.
- So, starting from the beginning if you want to find out if you have the COVID-19 virus by being tested, see the above steps.
- Catch 22.
John Koeppen, Caledonia
