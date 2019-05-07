Try 3 months for $3

Your new comics section is so disappointing since you have removed Frazz from your comics. It was one of the funniest comics compared to some of the ones you feature now. Your comic section is pretty dull and frumpy, but the really sad thing about your comic section is that you removed the only comic that has people of color as a regular feature. So you have an all-white comic section. Not surprising, your paper excludes a regular character of color.

So sad. Another reason to ponder keeping your subscription when renewal time comes along.

Deeply disappointed,

John Koeppen

Caledonia

