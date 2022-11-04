Koenecke: Vote for Vos

This Nov. 8, vote for Robin Vos in the 63rd assembly district.

Robin's years of experience as speaker is what we are going to need after Michels is elected as a real governor.

With Robin as speaker, all of the legislation that has been vetoed by the current occupant of the governor's chair can be reintroduced and signed into law. Election reforms, crime, CRT in our schools and on and on and on.

If we allow Adam Steen, or worse yet, Joel Jacobsen, to take Robin's place, we will have to "reinvent the wheel" and start from scratch. We simply cannot afford to put an inexperienced person such as Adam Steen, who apparently comes in with a ton of "baggage", as our representative of the 63rd Assembly District.

We need Vos's experience, leadership and speakership to correct all of the problems that have been allowed to fester under Evers.

Fill in the circle for Robin on Nov. 8 and let's make Wisconsin great again!

Tom Koenecke, Burlington