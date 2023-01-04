Koenecke: Thank God for coal plants

So our trusted electric and gas utility, WE Energies, asked its customers to reduce their thermostat settings on Dec. 23 because of an equipment failure. The failure occurred from a supplier in DeKalb County, Ill.

Fortunately, WE Energies does not have the entire electrical grid converted to natural gas generation at this point. That would have been deadly considering the wind chill factor was -50 below Fahrenheit.

We were able to have a reliable electrical supply provided by coal fired plants to keep us all warm and healthy during this period of unreliable natural gas supplies.

This should be a reminder to all of the folly in WE Energies' decision to retire their coal fired facilities. Our part of the country is already 1,200+ megawatts short of what is needed with the closure of the Pleasant Prairie power plant. This short sighted decision is one of the costliest ever.

Pleasant Prairie was one of the most environmentally friendly plants in the WE system and one of the newest. The ratepayers had invested almost $8 billion in this plant and now it is gone just to satiate some political whims.

Now we get natural gas plants, solar panels and windmills to provide our electrical and heating needs. Nome of which is reliable or dependable...unlike a pile of coal.

The management and board of directors of WE Energies should start making decisions based on sound facts and quit acquiescing to the demands of a bunch of uninformed climate alarmists.

Tom Koenecke, Burlington