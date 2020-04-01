Koenecke: Give me a break
Koenecke: Give me a break

After weeks and weeks of doom and gloom about the coronavirus in virtually everything we are exposed to — newspapers, television, internet, etc. I want to thank the Journal Times for the Associated Press (AP) article in the March 23 edition entitled "(Mis)information Overload" for its comedic relief.

The article provides a number of suggestions on how to wade through all of the false information we are bombarded with every minute of every day.

The suggestion that actually made me laugh out loud was to "act like a journalist." The article pointed out that each of us should "... act a little like a journalist by verifying suspicious claims" and "news stories should also include the source of information."

The AP lecturing us about the virtues and practices of so-called journalists? Give me a break. At the AP there is no such thing as a journalist. All they have are reporters and novelists. Reporters that regurgitate whatever they are told and novelists that make up whatever is necessary to put our president in a bad light. The origin of most of their articles are "unidentified sources."

When the actual truth comes out, as it always does, there is no retraction or apology. They just move onto the next feeding frenzy of false reporting and disinformation.

I can understand the AP trying to salvage some modicum of credibility based on their continuous corrupt and immoral reporting. But please don't try to convince us that you employ journalists. The fourth estate no longer exists.

Tom Koenecke, Burlington

