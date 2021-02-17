 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Koenecke: Burlington residents should pick new slogan
0 comments

Koenecke: Burlington residents should pick new slogan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Journal Times reported on Feb. 7 that the City of Burlington has hired an out-of-state consultant to help create a new slogan for the city. All at a cost of only $40,000. You have got to be kidding me. Nothing could better underscore the fact that government has way too much money than this story.

Never mind that the money came from a state tourism grant, this is as simply wasteful as it can get. Besides, you've already identified your number one replacement — "City of Trails."

Here's an idea, instead of throwing away 40K to an Illinois company, why don't you hold a contest open to city residents? You could ask residents to provide suggestions for a new logo and take it from there. I realize this would take a little imagination, but maybe you could shake off the rust and try it. After all, don't you think city residents should have a say in what their city's slogan should be and don't you think they would have more pride than an Illinois consultant?

Why not let the people that pay the bills have some input into their city? What a novel idea.

In any event, if none of these suggestions work for you then I have an alternate proposal. I will sacrifice my time and develop a new logo for you for $20,000. Here's a free suggestion — City of Burlington, where taxpayers come first.

Tom Koenecke, Burlington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Good job, Ascension

It sounds like Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring Street has a good plan for vaccinating those in the 65 and older age group. I fall in t…

Letters

Dykstra: Science is clear

Recently, the JT Editorial Board posted a piece on the Opinion page in reference to the beleaguered Keystone Pipeline project. The board's col…

Letters

Bagley: Keep mask mandate

Proving only that masks drive Republican legislators nuts, Speaker Robin Vos and his fellow party legislators have voted to repeal the statewi…

Letters

Besyk: Close the coal plant

I'm so happy for the residents of Portage County. Alliant Energy is closing its 1100MW Columbia coal plant, saving money and eliminating pollu…

Letters

McGoldrick: Masks are necessary

As The Journal Times reports, despite overwhelming criticism and opposition from more than 50 organizations from the health care industry, the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News