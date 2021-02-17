Koenecke: Burlington residents should pick new slogan

The Journal Times reported on Feb. 7 that the City of Burlington has hired an out-of-state consultant to help create a new slogan for the city. All at a cost of only $40,000. You have got to be kidding me. Nothing could better underscore the fact that government has way too much money than this story.

Never mind that the money came from a state tourism grant, this is as simply wasteful as it can get. Besides, you've already identified your number one replacement — "City of Trails."

Here's an idea, instead of throwing away 40K to an Illinois company, why don't you hold a contest open to city residents? You could ask residents to provide suggestions for a new logo and take it from there. I realize this would take a little imagination, but maybe you could shake off the rust and try it. After all, don't you think city residents should have a say in what their city's slogan should be and don't you think they would have more pride than an Illinois consultant?

Why not let the people that pay the bills have some input into their city? What a novel idea.

In any event, if none of these suggestions work for you then I have an alternate proposal. I will sacrifice my time and develop a new logo for you for $20,000. Here's a free suggestion — City of Burlington, where taxpayers come first.

Tom Koenecke, Burlington

