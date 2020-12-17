Kobriger: City should follow Fauci's guidelines

I am perplexed at why the leadership and health department officials of Racine follow Dr. Fauci's advice when it comes to imposing restrictions on our community, but when he recommends keeping children in school, they ignore his advice. Fauci is considered one of, if not the leading experts on infectious disease in our nation, and he has repeatedly stated that children should be in school whenever possible. Yet it appears that the leaders in Racine have done everything they can, including defying court orders, to keep the children of our community locked out.

A year into this pandemic, zero children under 19 years of age have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin and children passing the virus on to adults is still unproven.

According to the Wisconsin State Department of Public Instruction, in 2019 Racine Unified ranked 418 out of 419 school districts in Wisconsin, with a 2 star rating. Kenosha public schools were ranked 71 places higher, and even Milwaukee was a few places above Racine.