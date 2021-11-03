Knutson: Concerns on Echo Lake

Echo Lake dam holds back water to create a 70-acre lake and numerous acres of wetland all up and down the White River and Honey Lake Creek. Limestone bedrock as well as sand and gravel formations are so shallow here our lakes and wetlands become a vital source of recharge for our underground aquifers.

Removing the dam will allow our local rainwater free flow to the ocean and greatly limit the ability to recharge the aquifers that supply water to our water wells. A requirement for life is clean air and clean water. Often we lose sight of the long-term effects of our actions and think of dollars only. Removal of the dam will leave the lake bottom in floodplain. We have better areas for our parks and rec than to build them in a floodplain.