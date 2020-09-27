Knox: Make your vote count

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mail, or drop off absentee ballot.

If you're a human you need to vote like your life depends on it because it does. If you're a woman you need to vote to protect your rights as a female who should control their own health, not have to be pregnant and in the kitchen bowing down to some man, so you can work, so you can continue to vote, love who you want, live where and how you want, have a say in politics, be able to not have to watch kids suffering from abuse because they came here with family for a better life.

Let's not forget those living on Social Security. They worked their whole lives to retire on that. Don't let someone gut it.

Don't get me started on COVID-19. I had it and thankfully I survived.

No Black person should die at the hands of law enforcement but the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW encourages racism. Yes people should comply with LE but everyone should be safe. If Kyle Rittenhouse was Black his family would have had to bury him.

In 2016, Ron Johnson thought the people should decide on the new justice but now it's OK to name one in case Donny loses. Just hypocritical.