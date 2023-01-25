Knotek: Prioritize innocent lives

The U.S. continues to grossly underfund education, healthcare, housing, social security, Medicare and other vital domestic needs.

Meanwhile, Congress members on both sides of the aisle have lined up to provide record levels of funding to the Department of Defense.

Congress just approved a military budget of $858 billion. This amount, according to the New York Times, is more than the budgets of the next 10 largest agencies combined. While 56 cents of every tax dollar go to war making, 15 cents go to fund needs such as education, healthcare and housing combined.

Sixty billion dollars of the military budget is for weapons and training for Ukraine. The U.S. appears to have a single focus on “winning” this war. At what cost?

According to General Milley, it’s likely 200,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured. Almost 20,000 civilians including many children have been killed or injured. Fifteen to 30 million Ukrainians have become refugees.

Considering the scale of this war, Russia’s nuclear capability and U.S. involvement, there is no foreseeable military “victory.” If the U.S. continues to escalate the conflict, nuclear war is a clear possibility.

Whatever outcome we want to see in this war, it must not come at the expense of innocent lives. Neither should the world risk a nuclear disaster.

We need to lobby our Congress members to demand a weapons freeze and de-escalation of the war. Demand diplomacy over destruction.

Sonali and Pete Knotek, Racine