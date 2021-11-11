Knotek: JT wrong to avoid real issues

A Journal Times editorial recently called into question the leadership of Racine’s teachers union.

The JT missed a wonderful opportunity to address racial segregation in our community.

The JT is wrong to avoid the real issues behind the union social media post.

It is irresponsible of The JT to echo uninformed and untrue statements that the union post was attacking students. Rather than an attack on students, the intent of the union post was to shed light on continuing inequity in our schools.

The JT would have done better to recognize that readers and middle school students are ready to discuss important topics such as race, diversity and equity. Hiding difficult topics from readers and students is irresponsible.

As a community we should take advantage of every teachable moment. Censoring ourselves such that conversations about difficult topics only occur in “acceptable” contexts is choosing to believe a lie about what causes disunity in our community.

Voices that speak for people of color have to be stronger than ever.

The teachers union has been a leader in bringing attention to inequity in our schools. The union has been a leader in fighting increasing callousness toward the vulnerable.

Rather than calling for a change in union leadership, our community should be in search of more courageous leaders like those of the union.

Sonali Knotek, Racine

