Knotek: Don't ignore climate crisis

The Journal Times has called on the United States to increase energy independence and “drill” to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine. The editorial board cites a Republican mouthpiece for fossil fuel corporations in its rationale. In so doing, the JT plays right into the hands of the rich oil corporations and weapons manufacturers that are seeing immediate profits from the war.

The JT has recklessly called for citizens to be shocked into ignoring the climate crisis. We are expected to stop paying attention to the deadly consequences of climate change because a new crisis has emerged in Europe. Shall we trivialize our over-reliance on climate killing fossil fuels? How many bloody wars must continue to be fought over oil? Aren't immediate efforts to achieve a cease fire in Ukraine appropriate?

Instead of new drilling, efforts to replace fossil fuel with greener forms of energy such as wind and solar should be ramped up. The current transition away from climate killing energy sources must be supported with greatly increased funding. Green energy is not only good for the planet. Green sources can also sustainably provide for energy independence for all nations. This reduces the need for countries to be on a war footing because of fossil fuel dependency.

Let’s be creative. The science is clear on climate change. History is clear on the mass murder caused by war. Let’s take advantage of this moment of urgency and put our creativity into action to rebuild a safe and sustainable planet.

Peter Knotek, Racine

