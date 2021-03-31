Knotek: Budget should ensure a healthy environment

Gov. Evers has proposed a budget that includes funding for many of the recommendations made by the Wisconsin Task Force on Climate Change. The budget includes meaningful environment and equity initiatives to redress the perennial imbalance in spending on Black and Brown communities.

The budget calls for critical and urgent action to cut carbon emissions. Coal power plants exact an enormous cost on our health and the environment. Hidden costs of coal include water and air pollution, environmental degradation and harmful health effects. The harmful effects of coal disproportionately affect our poor neighborhoods. Transforming to a clean energy system would yield huge dividends to our health. It would also be cheaper than coal and provide four times as many jobs for the same energy generated.

Evers calls for the creation and funding of an Office of Environmental Justice to address social and environmental disparities in our communities. Wisconsin has received a failing grade for its rate of replacing lead pipes. Nearly 4,000 children in the state have elevated lead levels. Milwaukee alone has over 100,000 lead service lines. The harmful effects of lead primarily affect children living in poverty. Intentionally ignoring the harm caused to children by not replacing lead pipes is unconscionable. It is also expensive in the long run.