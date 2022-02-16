 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knotek: A huge impact

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently accepting written comments on a pipeline in northern Wisconsin. This pipeline called Line 5 is a 645-mile oil pipeline operated by Enbridge Energy. It transports crude oil and natural gas liquids from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario. A 12-mile segment of the existing Line 5 runs through the Bad River Reservation. Because of the age and deteriorating conditions of Line 5 the Bad River Tribal Council denied easements thus requiring Enbridge to remove this segment. To date, pipeline operations continue.

Rather than removing the pipeline, Enbridge is proposing a route around the reservation within the Bad River watershed. Keeping the watershed healthy has major economic and environmental significance. Considering the sordid history of hazardous leaks from Enbridge pipelines, future leaks are to be expected. If the waters that the fish hatcheries and wild rice beds rely on are contaminated with oil, food, drinking water and medicines that the tribes depend on will be depleted. Coastal wetlands would be devastated and the businesses and people in the region who depend on fisheries would suffer.

From 2001-2020 there have been 16 spills in Wisconsin. The more than half million gallons of oil resulted in cleanup costs of $16.5 million. Ask DNR for a thorough analysis and disclosure of how construction and operations of the new Line 5 will affect the Wisconsin’s ecosystems. Send comments to dnroeeacomments@wi.gov, or Line 5 EIS Comments, DNR(EA/7), 101 S. Webster St., Madison, WI 53707.

Sonali Knotek, Racine

