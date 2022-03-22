Knight: Wicklund will be missed

Congratulations to Pete Wicklund on his recent retirement after decades as a journalist in Racine County. Before moving up into editorial positions, Pete was a reporter and photographer in the Burlington and Union Grove areas. He was a part of the community, even serving as a volunteer EMT-basic and firefighter II. He was also the editor of the Wisconsin Fire Journal from 2007-2021.
Pete’s newspaper articles were obviously written by someone who knew the people and understood the issues he was reporting on. He actively sought local human interest stories.
Pete’s professionalism and friendliness were appreciated and he will be missed.
Carol Knight, Yorkville
