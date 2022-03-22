 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knight: Wicklund will be missed

  • 0

Congratulations to Pete Wicklund on his recent retirement after decades as a journalist in Racine County. Before moving up into editorial positions, Pete was a reporter and photographer in the Burlington and Union Grove areas. He was a part of the community, even serving as a volunteer EMT-basic and firefighter II. He was also the editor of the Wisconsin Fire Journal from 2007-2021.

Pete’s newspaper articles were obviously written by someone who knew the people and understood the issues he was reporting on. He actively sought local human interest stories.

Pete’s professionalism and friendliness were appreciated and he will be missed.

Carol Knight, Yorkville

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Our ex-Supreme Court Justice Gableman continues to be demeaned in the press. He has not finished an investigation of the 2020 election. That e…

Steben: Putin's war

Steben: Putin's war

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged. He has beady e…

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Many people are unaware of the importance of the election April 5th. I am asking you to vote for two candidates, Judge Maria Lazar for the Dis…

Olsen: I wonder?

Olsen: I wonder?

After knowing what their families experienced during World War II under Hitler’s rule, I wonder how many Jews living today approve of the curr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News