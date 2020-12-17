Knight: Voting choice should not matter

I have been waiting for someone to respond to the letter writer who suggested that “Us honest people are in need of a phone app that alerts us when a brainwashed, cheating Democratic voter is near us.”

It is likely that the writer is a good family man, friend and neighbor who has helped many other people in his lifetime. Yet, somehow, he has come to believe that family members, friends and neighbors who voted Democrat are “brainwashed cheaters.” How did this happen?

The current president has been speaking and constantly tweeting untruths for years, which apparently the letter writer has come to believe. The current president accuses everyone else of “fake news” and insists that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. To those who believe what the current president is saying, I have to ask, “Who is actually brainwashed?”

The current president could rightfully claim as his legacy the fact that a life-saving vaccine (or vaccines) was developed with amazing speed during his presidency, while showing sympathy for those who have lost their lives and concern for the overwhelmed health care workers. Instead, since the Nov. 3 election, he has shown no interest in the growing COVID-19 crisis.