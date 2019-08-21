Rep. Robin Vos now says that additional accommodations are likely for a disabled lawmaker when the assembly reconvenes in October. Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair. Anderson requested that he be allowed to call in to some committee meetings when he can't be there in person and asked that meetings be held during reasonable daytime hours.
On Aug. 15, Vos claimed that Anderson's request was a political attack by democrats timed and launched to make republicans look bad during the week that Vos "got to be the president of the nation's largest bipartisan organization...first person from Wisconsin."
However, the story appeared in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29 and in The Journal Times on July 30, two and a half weeks earlier.
At the time, Vos was quoted as saying, "I think it's disrespectful for someone to be asking questions over a microphone or a speakerphone when individuals are actually taking time out of their day to come and testify in person." How does that measure up under the Americans with Disabilities Act?
So — It appears that Vos' complaint about Anderson's timing is not true and it appears that Vos himself brought it up during a radio interview so he could again mention his new position.
The Senate allows members to phone in to committee meetings, but the Assembly rule was changed three years ago, on Speaker Vos' watch. Is that the leadership we want?
Carol Knight, Union Grove
