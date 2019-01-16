The front-page story, “Probation for caging girl” is disturbing to me as a mother, a grandmother, and as a human being. Several felony charges against the girl’s grandmother and a man who acted as a caretaker were dismissed in plea deals, but “considered for sentencing purposes.”
It doesn’t seem as if the judge considered what the couple had done when he merely sentenced them to probation. They should have to experience what they did to the woman’s 9-year-old granddaughter.
I don’t know how many times the girl spent “about 12 hours a day, mostly overnight” in their home in a padlocked dog kennel measuring 4 feet long by 8 feet wide, and 4 feet 10 inches high. The man and the woman should each be caged separately in exactly the same conditions (with cardboard on the floor from the box the cage came in, and a few blankets) for as many nights as the girl was locked up.
Carol Knight
Yorkville
