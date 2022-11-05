Knight: Money wasted on campaign advertising

Two more weeks before the election — and it can’t come soon enough!

Television ads are annoying and most are exaggerations, if not outright lies. We mute them.

Likely millions are spent on TV ads nationwide, which could be better spent to build schools and repair infrastructure.

Our mailbox is full of campaign literature — more insults about the opponent than actual facts about the candidate being promoted. We have received 46 pieces at latest count. I did a little research online about the senders.

Tim Michels — nine pieces from Americans for Prosperity, founded in 2004 and funded by the Koch Brothers. It is a tax-exempt, non-profit which is not required to disclose donors’ names.

Tony Evers — one from Wisconsin Conservation Voters, IEC and one from In Union Action (October newsletter).

Ron Johnson — eight from Americans for Prosperity (see above) and five from Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC established in 2015 by allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. It is largely funded by out-of-state billionaires. Also, three from No Better Friend PAC, founded by Kevin Nicholson, candidate for governor in the primary.

Mandela Barnes — four from Climate Power Action, launched in 2020 as a super PAC to defeat the climate crisis, deliver environmental justice and create clean energy jobs. Also, three pieces from the League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund, whose motto is “Our Earth is Worth Voting For.”

Please pay attention to which organizations are promoting a candidate. It might help you decide how to vote.

Carol Knight, Yorkville