Knight: Heartfelt thanks to two strangers

Today we were the recipients of great generosity from perfect strangers.

We went to lunch at the Reefpoint Brew House in Racine on our 60th wedding anniversary. Two women at the next table were wearing blue scrubs and we assumed that they were nurses or some other medical personnel. One of them agreed to take our picture on our phone and we chatted a little. As they were leaving the restaurant they both wished us a happy anniversary.

When we got out our credit card our server said we didn’t need it. She said our entire bill had been paid by the two women at the corner table. We could hardly believe that they had given such an expensive and thoughtful gift to someone they had never met before.

We hope they see this letter and know how much we appreciate their kind gesture.

There definitely are good people in this world! Don’t doubt it!

Michael and Carol Knight, Yorkville