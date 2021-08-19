 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knight: Have the parents asked their children?
0 Comments

Knight: Have the parents asked their children?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What is wrong with parents who are so adamantly and loudly opposed to their children wearing a mask in school? Why are they so angry about the simple act of their children wearing a mask? How does that harm the child?

A mask can be protection from COVID-19 which is now increasingly leading to illness, hospitalization (and even death) in young people.

It seems that the parents have a chip on their shoulder, saying, “No one can tell me what to do” or “No one can tell my child what to do." 

Have the parents asked their children how they feel about wearing a mask in school?

The parents might be surprised to learn that wearing a mask makes the child feel cared for, loved, protected and safe. The children might ask their parents to allow them to wear a mask, to be with their teacher and friends in an actual classroom and simply to get an education.

If the parents object to the word “mandate," call it a mask policy — like many other school protective policies (including no weapons, no bullying, etc.).

Carol Knight, Yorkville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News