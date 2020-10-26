Knight: Final election observations

The President seems delighted that he contracted an apparently mild case of Covid-19, so he could brag that he beat it. He shows no regret for the number of unprotected people infected during the Rose Garden “made-for-TV” event.

The President orchestrated his flights both to and from the hospital for exactly 6:30 pm. No one was able to watch World News either night, because cameras were focused on a helicopter parked on the White House lawn, waiting for the President.

Although the First Lady tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time, there was no update about her condition It would have been nice for the President to express some concern about her health.

The President showed no concern for his Secret Service agents when he childishly insisted on a joyride around the hospital parking lot so he could bask in the adoration of his supporters.

The President is so afraid of losing that he falsely talks about fraud with mail-in ballots, and nominated a replacement for Justice Ginsberg even before her burial. He insists that his third nominee be in place if/when he challenges the outcome of the election.