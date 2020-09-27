Knight: Contrasting levels of concern

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards show was postponed in April due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was held Sept. 16 at three empty venues in Nashville — Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Café. Out of concern for musicians and fans, each singer and accompanist performed alone on stage with no live audience.

Contrast the ACM’s caution and concern with the Trump campaign rally held Sept. 17 at the airport in Mosinee. Wisconsin had a record high number of positive Coronavirus cases on that day. There was no social distancing and few masks at the huge rally held in a state with a mask mandate.

People arrived 12 hours early, and some slept overnight in lawn chairs. The crowd was estimated at 5,000 people. The president calls his rallies “peaceful protests" to avoid some Covid-19 restrictions. The president is on a stage far away from other people, so he says he isn’t very concerned about Covid-19 spreading at his rallies. Does that show concern for others?

Another example: Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmy awards show with no live audience on Sept. 20 at the empty Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 100-plus nominees were linked remotely from their homes.