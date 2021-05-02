 Skip to main content
Klotz: Protecting children
Klotz: Protecting children

Mr. Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General: Please do not waste tax money kicking a dead horse. We Catholics are sorry for the bad behavior which has occurred. We have taken responsibility.

If you wish to protect children, investigate public school systems. Your child or anyone’s child in public school, elementary or secondary, is in the most likely place to be abused.

However, in almost every state, a public school student who is abused has only 90 days to file a complaint, and after that he or she is out of luck.

Does Wisconsin have such a law? It’s not known to me. I have asked two of our state representatives, Robin Vos and Van Wanggaard, if we do. Neither one replied. What are they afraid of? I think we all know.

Roger W. Klotz, Sturtevant

