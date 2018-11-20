We are bombarded with a myriad of problems being experienced by veterans. There are many people reaching out to help but there is only so much they can do after the fact. I have suggested a solution that has been ignored by Representative Ryan and Senator Baldwin.
When I entered the Army, I was sent through 16 weeks of basic training and eight weeks of leadership school. This training was designed to tech me how to fight and possibly kill the enemy.
When I left the service, I received a handshake, a check and a DD214.
What should have happened, was that the veterans leaving the service be put through a six to eight week program of entrance to civilian life training. It would included an understanding of benefits, medical and mental health testing, professional and interactive talking and counseling, educational and employment opportunities, and a clear understanding of what to do if current problems continue and future problems arise.
The bottom line is "If we are trained to be a fighter, we should also be trained to re-enter civilian life."
Leonard Klappauf, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.