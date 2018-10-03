This past Saturday I lost my wallet while exiting Farm & Fleet in Sturtevant. I didn’t realize it until I got home and immediately called Farm & Fleet.
To my surprise, someone had picked it up and turned it in to customer service. I have no idea who this person was but, I wish to thank you very much for your honesty. What a relief it was to get it back, completely intact. You saved me an enormous amount of trouble canceling cards and replacing important documents.
Thank you once again for your honesty.
Jens Kjaer
Racine
