Racine’s firefighters and police officers deserve to have a contract. When it comes to measuring the success of any public safety plan anywhere, such success starts with the inclusion of firefighters and police officers. After all, they are on the front lines every day putting their lives on the line to protect the safety and well being of every Racine citizen. They should be respected and included in any decision making process regarding how they’re treated by the leadership of Racine’s government when it comes to their safety, wages and benefits.

Without question, these are challenging times. With the number of personnel losses among both the firefighters and police officers, the City of Racine can’t afford to lose any more public safety staff. This needs to be taken seriously.

There is no excuse that after two years the firefighters and police officers don’t have a fair contract in place. It’s time for the mayor to take charge and see to it that this gets done. For years there has been a good working relationship between the groups and that needs to be restored.

I encourage the mayor to get personally involved in taking actions to get the contracts settled.

Joseph Kiriaki, Racine