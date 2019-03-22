Jay Benkowski has served Caledonia with honesty and integrity. He has fought for more open and accountable government for Caledonians, so taxpayers know where their money is spent. Jay has worked hard to improve the quality of life in the Village of Caledonia by his hard work on improving the Caledonia Park System.
Jay Benkowski listens to the people. Jay listened carefully to the concerns of the people who live near the stone quarry on Douglas Avenue and 3 Mile Road. The taxes they pay exceed the amount of any taxes paid to Caledonia by the quarry owners. They have a right to be heard. Jay along with Fran Martin were the two Village Board Members who listened, while the other Village trustees, it seems, voted as they were told to by the quarry owners.
Jay’s opponent, Tom Weatherston last year announced his retirement from politics.
He said, “I have decided not to seek re-election this fall, as it is time to take life a little easier.” Well there is nothing easy about serving the needs and concerns of Caledonia’s taxpayers. Leadership is never easy. Jay’s leadership has shown us it takes hard work and commitment to be responsive to the people of Caledonia.
Franklin Roosevelt said, “It is the purpose of government to see that not only the legitimate interests of the few are protected but that the welfare and rights of the many are conserved.”
Jay Benkowski continues to work for the welfare and rights of many.
Joe Kiriaki
Caledonia
