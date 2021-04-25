Kinch: Time to act is now

Governor Evers' proposed budget reflects the urgent need to address the destructive effects of climate change. We need to eliminate fossil fuel use quickly and enhance energy efficiency programs.

According to a recent Forbes magazine article, the U.S. can reach 90% clean energy by 2035 because of plummeting wind, solar and storage prices. Transitioning to green energy will inject $1.7 trillion to the economy and create half a million new net jobs per year.

Both coal power plants that WE energy operates in Oak Creek are running at a loss. The older plant, now scheduled for retirement, is losing $75 million a year. The newer one is also losing money although at a lower rate. The economics of coal will close the newer plant well before its operational lifetime. Wisconsin could learn from other states that have successfully used methods such as securitizing to fund the retirement of plants.

Apart from the expense of running a coal power plant, its cost to health and safely cannot be dismissed anymore. Nationwide it is estimated that transitioning to green energy will avoid $1.2 trillion in environmental health costs by 2050. These are significant costs that cannot be ignored.