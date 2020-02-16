Kiemen: U.S. in danger from within

The greatest existential threat to our constitutional democratic republic is Donald Trump. His authoritarian and dictatorial behavior is aided by Republicans in the House and Senate who enable him every step of the way. They have traded their constitutional responsibilities for personal gain in which party and their position in Congress is more important. Also, when lawyer Alan Dershowitz states that the president can do anything as long as it is in the national interest, and the president can determine whatever that national interest may be, we will have lost our representative democracy and descend to an authoritarian dictatorship.

If Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020, he will run roughshod over our democratic institutions and do whatever he wants. When he was a businessman in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s he used government handouts, threatened government officials and business opponents, and corrupted these same officials until he got his way. As a result, he made millions off of taxpayers.

With Trump as president now and in 2020, our country will be in mortal danger of losing our democracy and descending into the pit of dictatorship. Yes, it can happen here, if we let it.

Joseph Kiemen, Racine

