Kiemen: Trump is unfit to lead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The ideal subject of totalitarian rule ... are people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (the standards of thought) no longer exist."

— Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

Ever since his pre-election campaign MAGA rallies, and up to the pandemic and George Floyd crises, Donald Trump has shown that he is unfit to lead this country. In fact, he is systematically destroying our constitutional democratic republic. To him and his militant followers fake news is the truth, and the truth is fake news. This is what all authoritarian governments past and present believe.

Many conservative columnists have seen enough. George Will recently exhorted voters to rid our democracy of Donald Trump and all of the Republicans in the Senate. He states that these enablers of a morally bankrupt president are like the Vichy government in World War II under French general Marshal Petain who occupied southern France, but who sold out the French people to Hitler’s Gestapo. In other words, Donald Trump is leading us into the abyss of a totalitarian state.