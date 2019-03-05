Parks are the backbone of nature corridors in Racine. These native habitats, including wetlands, prairie, forests and dunes that are preserved in some parks, provide not only wonderful hiking and recreational opportunities, but also opportunities for us to learn about how these ecosystems function to help preserve native species biodiversity. Habitat loss and fragmentation have made it difficult to sustain the remaining ecosystems.
Developing new native habitats and enhancing current habitats such as wetlands and pollinator gardens in our parks are crucial not only for biodiversity, but also to support environmental programs in our schools and opportunities for all students to explore the outdoor classroom. Walking paths with signs in wildlife-friendly native habitats will inform and encourage homeowners to design their gardens with native plants to help connect our parks’ nature corridors.
This year the Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is welcoming input on the five parks they have selected for development. These parks include Humble, Island, Lake, Lincoln and Lockwood Park. Opportunities for sharing our ideas include speaking at the public input time before the monthly Racine’s Board Parks’ meetings, emailing them at www.cityofracine.org/Parks/Contactus or calling them at 262-636-9136.
Please share your ideas as they plan for the future. Maintaining and expanding the nature corridors are critical to sustain native plant and animal biodiversity and healthy ecosystem services in our community as well as to provide all the recreational and educational services that only parks can make accessible to all.
Marilyn Kiemen
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.